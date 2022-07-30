[Many thanks to Veerle Poupeye for bringing this item to our attention.] The 7th Annual Haiti International Film Festival (HIFF), a two-day-long celebration of Haitian culture through film in hybrid form, will take place on August 20 and 21, 2022. This year’s film festival theme is Global Innovation of Haitian Filmmaking.
Venues:
Saturday (8/20/22): Barnsdall Gallery Theatre in Hollywood, California
Sunday (8/21/22): the film festival will be virtually online at www.xerb.tv–an online platform for independent film festivals.
Purchase tickets at:
Barnsdall Gallery Theatre: https://bit.ly/3cwcPkJ
Virtual Film Festival:https://bit.ly/3Blh0dc
