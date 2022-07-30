Bad Bunny breaks attendance record at the Puerto Rico Coliseum

Damaris Hernández Mercado (El Nuevo Día) reports that Bad Bunny surpassed Metallica’s attendance with 18,749 people in his first performance of the concert “Un verano sin ti” [A Summer without You]. “Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny promised that he would close the summer season in Puerto Rico and that it would be unforgettable; he kept his promise Thursday night and made history with a concert that was broadcast live on Telemundo and in 13 locations around the island.”

Urban exponent Bad Bunny set a new attendance record at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum of Puerto Rico [Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot] with 18,749 people in the first show of his concert “Un verano sin ti” [A summer without you].

The management of the Puerto Rico Coliseum confirmed [. . .] that the international star who made history on the island with his show broadcast live in 13 different places on the island and through Telemundo, surpassed the figure of the band Metallica with its attendance of 17,870 people at the band’s concert, held on October 26, 2016 at the Hato Rey venue.

Benito Martínez Ocasio, real name of the international star, performed for three and a half hours for a full house and with a set-up that allowed him to gather more people in the Puerto Rico Coliseum because all areas were open. The concert set-up helped to have more people close to the stage, since it is small and creates an intimate atmosphere with the artist.

Producer Alejandro Pabón had told this outlet during the ticket sales for the three performances that the expected attendance per performance was 17,000 tickets, for a total of 51,000 tickets. With the new number of the first show, it is outlined that the expectations of the producers of the event will be exceeded.

As in other Bad Bunny shows, the audience enjoyed the concert from start to finish without sitting in their seats. “Conejo Malo” was very talkative and in total complicity with the audience; he was observed without nervousness and in absolute control of everything that was happening.

The audience “lived” the Bad Bunny concert like never before. He was attentive to his loyal fans who lined up for three consecutive days outside the coliseum to purchase tickets.

The performer of “Después de la playa” carried out the largest “party” in the history of Puerto Rico since the live concert was projected at Placita de Santurce; Plaza Plácido Acevedo, Aguadilla; Pabellón de las Artes y la Juventud, Barranquitas; La Guancha in Ponce; Plaza de Arecibo; Plaza Poblado Boquerón; Ajíes and El Trambóliko in Mayagüez; Plaza de Vega Baja; Distrito T-Mobile; Arena Medalla; Eco’s Sports Park; and Plaza de Fajardo. [Note: “Plaza” is usually the name given to a town’s central square.] The thirteen places were packed. Others were able to enjoy the show from thousands of homes via Telemundo.

Translation by Ivette Romero. For original article, see https://www.elnuevodia.com/entretenimiento/musica/notas/bad-bunny-rompe-record-de-asistencia-en-el-coliseo-de-puerto-rico/ and “Bad Bunny throws the biggest party in Puerto Rico” https://www.elnuevodia.com/english/news/story/bad-bunny-throws-the-biggest-party-in-puerto-rico/

Photo above by Alejandro Granadillo.