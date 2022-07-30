CBC Books (echoed by Frontlist and others) briefly reviews 30 Canadian writers on the rise in 2022. As Peter Jordens tells us, the list includes Janice Lynn Mather (shown above; born in The Bahamas), Michael Fraser (born in Grenada), and Chanel M. Sutherland (born in St. Vincent and the Grenadines).

The full list also includes Lisa Bird-Wilson, Nada Alic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Sheung-King, Xiran Jay Zhao, Cheluchi Onyemelukwe-Onuobia, Vauhini Vara, Fawn Parker, Kim Fu, Daniel Sarah Karasik, Tsering Yangzom Lama, Cody Caetano, Dan K. Woo, Emily Austin, Chelsea Vowel, Jamie Chai Yun Liew, Johnnie Christmas, Brian Thomas Isaac, Tolu Oloruntoba, Jason Purcell, Gillian Sze, Michelle Poirier Brown, Judy I. Lin, Aimee Wall, Conor Kerr, Andrew David MacDonald, and Genki Ferguson

For full article, see https://www.cbc.ca/books/the-cbc-books-writers-to-watch-list-30-canadian-writers-on-the-rise-in-2022-1.6533649 and https://www.frontlist.in/cbc-books-announces-30-canadian-authors-to-watch-out-in-2022