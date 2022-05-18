Bridges of Sound: Travelling with Kamau Brathwaite

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Although this event took place on May 11, 2022, the recording is available on Facebook (see below).

The 8th Annual Kamau Brathwaite Lecture in Cultural Studies, hosted by the University of the West Indies-Cave Hill, Barbados, featured “Bridges of Sound: Travelling with Kamau Brathwaite”—an inter-generational conversation featuring Professor Emeritus Gordon Rohlehr and Dr. Christian Campbell.

This event was live streamed on https://www.uwitv.org and https://www.facebook.com/uwitv

For recording, you may go to direct link https://www.facebook.com/UWITV/videos/380900503967108.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s