[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Although this event took place on May 11, 2022, the recording is available on Facebook (see below).

The 8th Annual Kamau Brathwaite Lecture in Cultural Studies, hosted by the University of the West Indies-Cave Hill, Barbados, featured “Bridges of Sound: Travelling with Kamau Brathwaite”—an inter-generational conversation featuring Professor Emeritus Gordon Rohlehr and Dr. Christian Campbell.

This event was live streamed on https://www.uwitv.org and https://www.facebook.com/uwitv

For recording, you may go to direct link https://www.facebook.com/UWITV/videos/380900503967108.