A podcast recovers Gabriel García Márquez’s “The Story of a Shipwrecked Sailor”

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for sending us this item and all related links.] Andrea Rodés (Al Día) writes that the Gabo Foundation, in collaboration with RTVC Sistema de Medios Públicos and Podium Pódcast, is producing a five-episode podcast recovering Gabriel García Márquez’s The Story of a Shipwrecked Sailor.

Fifty years ago, Gabriel García Márquez published “Relato de un náufrago” (“The Story of a Shipwrecked Sailor”), a novel report in which the Colombian writer and Nobel Prize winner told the story of Luis Alejandro Velasco’s voyage on the high seas after falling off the destroyer ship he was sailing on.

Now, in order to recover the importance of a “work that is a masterful reference on how to navigate between journalism and literature”, the Gabo Foundation, in collaboration with RTVC Sistema de Medios Públicos and Podium Pódcast, from PRISA Audio, has decided to publish a five-episode podcast to retell this universal story.

“The Story of a Shipwrecked Sailor” is a story written in first person (representing Velasco’s voice) that the author published in fourteen installments in the Colombian newspaper ‘El Espectador’ during the month of April 1955 and that the Barcelona publisher Tusquets published in book form in 1970.

The story tells the story of the only survivor of the destroyer Caldas, which on February 28, 1955 suffered an accident while traveling from the United States to Colombia. In order to rescue the castaways, U.S. forces at the Panama Canal combed the area near the wreck. After four days of searching, no survivors were found and the search was abandoned. A week later, Luis Alejandro Velasco appeared, who after spending ten days adrift in the waters of the Caribbean, managed to reach land.

