Art Exhibition: Heather Williams’ “Protective Spirits”

The Bridge Art Gallery in Bayonne is set to showcase the artwork of Heather Williams. Join the gallery at 199 Broadway on Saturday, May 14 for the opening reception of Williams' solo exhibition entitled "Protective Spirits" from 3 to 7 p.m.

The Bridge Art Gallery in Bayonne is set to showcase the artwork of Heather Williams. Join the gallery at 199 Broadway on Saturday, May 14 for the opening reception of Williams’ solo exhibition entitled “Protective Spirits” from 3 to 7 p.m.

Williams is both an artist and an educator. She was born in St. Croix, an island in the Caribbean Sea that is part of the U.S. Virgin Islands, was raised in Brooklyn, and now currently resides in Jersey City.

Recently, Williams completed her Masters in Fine Arts at The School of Visual Arts in New York and is a recipient of the Paula Rhodes Memorial Award for exceptional achievement in MFA Art Practice. With a background in Art Therapy and a Montessori Primary Certification, she has been teaching art and running workshops for a wide range of students and participants over the past ten years.

Williams’ work has been in many exhibitions and is in several private collections as well. She was also a 2021 ESKFF Martin and Lorraine Kaminsky Studio Program Participant at MANA Contemporary.

[. . .]Williams uses abstract paintings, sculptures and video to explore the themes of protection, a mother’s fears, and identity. It was born the day she became a mother of two Black boys.

The video element incorporates sculptures, known as the Witnesses, as protectors, observers of the past, present, and future. Most importantly the film is from the view of a mother who built a structure called “a safe passage” during the height of the pandemic and asks the question: “Is there a safe passage for the Black body?”

