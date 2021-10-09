Mari Carmen Aponte, Nominee for Ambassador to the Republic of Panama

[Many thanks to David Lewis for bringing this item to our attention. For more information, see “President Biden Announces Key Nominations, The White House.”] Born in Santurce, Puerto Rico, Mari Carmen Aponte has been nominated for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Panama.

Mari Carmen Aponte is a former United States Ambassador to El Salvador and Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs. She served on the Board of Directors of Oriental Financial Group (OFG) in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and as Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration at the Commonwealth Federal Agency in Washington, D.C. She is currently a consultant in Washington, D.C., and has previously worked as a consultant and solo law practitioner in both New York and Washington, D.C. She is a former White House Fellow. Aponte earned a B.A. at Rosemont College (Pennsylvania), an M.A. at Villanova University, and a J.D. at Temple University School of Law. She is the recipient of numerous honors, including honorary doctorates of laws from Temple University and the District of Columbia School of Law, and the Graciela Olivarez Award from UnidosUS. She speaks Spanish and French. [. . .]

For more information, see https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/10/08/president-biden-announces-key-nominations-4/

Photo by Lissette Monterrosa from https://br.usembassy.gov/acting-assistant-secretary-state-western-hemisphere-affairs-mari-carmen-aponte-travels-uruguay-brazil/