Shakespeare in Paradise at Fiona’s Theatre

Last chance to see “Love’s Labour’s Lost” through the Shakespeare in Paradise series at Fiona’s Theatre at the National Art Gallery of the Bahamas (NAGB) through October 10.

Description: Last chance to see Shakespeare’s zany comedy about a king who makes all the men of his court swear off the company of women for three years in order to devote themselves to meditation and study—just as a princess and her entourage make a visit!

Directed by Robert Hubbard. Featuring T-Day, Sarah Burnett, Allaya Hagigal, Bonny Byfield, Jay Johnson, Suhayla Hepburn, and Selina Scott-Bennin, with Dominic Bain, Anthony Sturrup, and Crystal Darling. Introducing Krizia Major, Joanna Carey and Demjai Edwards. Music by Cade Darling. Lighting by Ayoka Seymour and sound by Joshua Haeward. Set and props by Nelson Smith and others.

Tickets are on sale through Eventbrite only. By online, or book online and pay at the door.

For tickets, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/loves-labours-lost-tickets-169014176953



[Artwork above by Julia P. Ames.]