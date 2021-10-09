35th Annual Elsa Goveia Memorial Lecture

The 35th Annual Elsa Goveia Memorial Lecture—“Preference for the Complexion That Is Tinged with a Little Bit of the Olive: Free Coloured Women and Room-to-Manoeuvre Options in 18th and 19th Century Barbados”—will be delivered by Professor Emeritus Pedro Welch on Thursday, October 14, 2021, 6:00pm (EST).

This lecture is hosted by the Department of History and Philosophy (Faculty of Humanities and Education) at The University of the West Indies-Cave Hill.

Register in advance at: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_36K-7UrqQ6eVKNOT8sqMsQ

Sources:  
https://www.cavehill.uwi.edu/News-Events/Events/?id=1844
https://www.facebook.com/UWICaveHill (September 30, 2021 post)

