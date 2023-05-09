Artists Talk: “Uncovering the Phantoms and Remnants of Colonialism in the Caribbean” (June 10)

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] “Uncovering the Phantoms and Remnants of Colonialism in the Caribbean” is an artist talk with Christopher Cozier and Sharelly Emanuelson to be held on June 10, 2023. This talk will be held in the context of the exhibition “NEXUS: Video and New Media Art from the Caribbean,” curated by Sasha Dees. The exhibition runs from May 6 to July 16, 2023, at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MoCA) Taipei (located at No. 39 ChangAn West Road, Taipei 103, Taiwan).

Description: Join us for an artist talk featuring the works of Christopher Cozier and Sharelly Emanuelson, whose pieces confront the lasting impact of colonialism in the Caribbean. Through their art, Cozier and Emanuelson create haunting images that challenge our understanding of the region’s identity and self-awareness. This event will explore how their works reflect on the enduring remnants of colonialism, the impact of industrialization, and the complex relationship between nature and people in contemporary Caribbean society. Don’t miss this opportunity to engage with these talented artists and gain new insights into the cultural landscape of the Caribbean.

Please note that the artist’s talk may be recorded and posted on the museum’s official YouTube channel after the event, but its availability is not guaranteed and may depend on guest speaker authorization. Additionally, editing may cause delays in its availability.

On Facebook Live, https://www.facebook.com/TaipeiMoCA; Click here to Watch on Facebook Live;

Click here to Watch on YouTube.

For more information, see https://www.mocataipei.org.tw/en/ExhibitionAndEvent/Info/Uncovering*the*Phantoms*and*Remnants*of*Colonialism*in*the*Caribbean

Also see https://repeatingislands.com/2023/05/03/nexus-video-and-new-media-art-from-the-caribbean/

For more information on C. Cozier, see https://www.artsy.net/artist/christopher-cozier

For more information on S. Emanuelson, see https://www.sharellyemanuelson.com/