The Loop hosts Caribbean American Heritage Month Cultural Celebration

In Florida, The Loop: Fort Lauderdale Beach is hosting the inaugural Caribbean American Heritage Month Cultural Celebration at Las Olas Oceanside Park, June 2-4, 2023, showcasing the food, art, music, and entertainment of a “rich and thriving part of the Caribbean culture in South Florida.” (Tickets Free – $120.) [Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.]
Building off our four pillars of engagement “F.A.M.E.”, and a mission to provide Infinite Experience for Everyone Under the Sun, the inaugural Caribbean American Heritage Month Cultural Celebration at Las Olas Oceanside Park will showcase the exciting FOOD, ART, MUSIC, and ENTERTAINMENT.
Join us for this free, family-friendly weekend, presented by the City of Fort Lauderdale’s Beach Business Improvement District, to celebrate the rich and thriving part of the Caribbean culture in South Florida.
LIVE ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE
Music and Dance are a central part of the Caribbean culture. From Calypso, Reggae, and Soca to Salsa, Merengue, and Dancehall the tropical beats of the Islands will keep the party going all weekend long.
Friday, June 2
A Tribute to the Music of Jamaica
Hosted by Lifetime Achievement Award winner for the International Reggae & World Music Awards, Tanto Irie
7:00 – 8:30 pm Hot 105 DJ Charles
8:30 – 10:00 pm – Inner Circle The Bad Boys of Reggae; Jamaican Music Hall of Fame Inductees; 2-time Grammy Nominee
10:30 pm – VIP Meet & Greet; Courtyard Pool Deck – limited to 100 ppl
Saturday, June 3
A Tribute to the Music of Cuba
10:00 – 11:30: Oriente, Afro-Cuban Jazz
11:30 – 1 pm: Tomasito Cruz Quartet; 4 time Grammy Winner
2 pm – 3:30 pm: Diva All Stars Cuban Quintet
Taste of the Islands Cooking Demonstrations
Cooking Demonstrations hosted by Chef Irie presented by Grace Foods. Time TBD
Sunday, June 4
A Tribute to the Music of Bahamas, Trinidad & Tobago, hosted by “Music Ambassador of The Bahamas”, Julien Believe
Soca DJ’s
Pan Paradise Steel Pan Band
DJ, Julien Believe
Junkanoo Band
Taste of the Islands Cooking Demonstrations
Cooking Demonstrations hosted by Chef Irie presented by Grace Foods. Time TBD
For more information, see https://theloopflb.com/events/caribbean-american-heritage-month-celebration-2023-06-02
One thought on “The Loop hosts Caribbean American Heritage Month Cultural Celebration”