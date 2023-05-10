The Loop hosts Caribbean American Heritage Month Cultural Celebration

In Florida, The Loop: Fort Lauderdale Beach is hosting the inaugural Caribbean American Heritage Month Cultural Celebration at Las Olas Oceanside Park, June 2-4, 2023, showcasing the food, art, music, and entertainment of a “rich and thriving part of the Caribbean culture in South Florida.” (Tickets Free – $120.) [Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.]

Building off our four pillars of engagement “F.A.M.E.”, and a mission to provide Infinite Experience for Everyone Under the Sun, the inaugural Caribbean American Heritage Month Cultural Celebration at Las Olas Oceanside Park will showcase the exciting FOOD, ART, MUSIC, and ENTERTAINMENT.

Join us for this free, family-friendly weekend, presented by the City of Fort Lauderdale’s Beach Business Improvement District, to celebrate the rich and thriving part of the Caribbean culture in South Florida.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE

Music and Dance are a central part of the Caribbean culture. From Calypso, Reggae, and Soca to Salsa, Merengue, and Dancehall the tropical beats of the Islands will keep the party going all weekend long.

Friday, June 2

A Tribute to the Music of Jamaica

Hosted by Lifetime Achievement Award winner for the International Reggae & World Music Awards, Tanto Irie

7:00 – 8:30 pm Hot 105 DJ Charles

8:30 – 10:00 pm – Inner Circle The Bad Boys of Reggae; Jamaican Music Hall of Fame Inductees; 2-time Grammy Nominee

10:30 pm – VIP Meet & Greet; Courtyard Pool Deck – limited to 100 ppl

Saturday, June 3

A Tribute to the Music of Cuba

10:00 – 11:30: Oriente, Afro-Cuban Jazz

11:30 – 1 pm: Tomasito Cruz Quartet; 4 time Grammy Winner

2 pm – 3:30 pm: Diva All Stars Cuban Quintet

Taste of the Islands Cooking Demonstrations

Cooking Demonstrations hosted by Chef Irie presented by Grace Foods. Time TBD

Sunday, June 4

A Tribute to the Music of Bahamas, Trinidad & Tobago, hosted by “Music Ambassador of The Bahamas”, Julien Believe

Soca DJ’s

Pan Paradise Steel Pan Band

DJ, Julien Believe

Junkanoo Band

Taste of the Islands Cooking Demonstrations

Cooking Demonstrations hosted by Chef Irie presented by Grace Foods. Time TBD

For more information, see https://theloopflb.com/events/caribbean-american-heritage-month-celebration-2023-06-02