[Many thanks to Veerle Poupeye (Critical.Caribbean.Art) for bringing this item to our attention.] A film screening—Reimagining Queen Nanny of the Maroons—and panel discussion (Zoom Webinar) will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 12:30-1:45pm. This event is free and open to NYU and the public community.

In celebration of Women’s History Month and its theme of “Women Who Tell Our Stories,” NYU Liberal Studies invites you to join Dr. Leo Douglas at a screening and panel discussion for the launch of his documentary short Reimagining Queen Nanny of the Maroons. This event features LS professor Jacqueline Bishop, Dr. Marcia Douglas, Dr. Tao Leigh Goffe, and Dr. Thera Edwards.

The documentary celebrates the self-determination and Afro-Indigenous retentions of the formerly enslaved peoples of Jamaica and the diaspora. This Zoom Webinar will be on Thursday, March 23 at 12:30-1:45pm. This event is open to NYU and the public community. Register below.



This event is co-sponsored by Jamaica Conservation and Development Trust (JCDT); Institute of Jamaica, Image by Ultra; The Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies at NYU (CLACS); the Liberal Studies CSI (Cultural and Social Identities), SHE (Sustainability, Health, and the Environment) and Science Concentrations.

