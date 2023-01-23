Art Exhibition—Heino Schmid’s “In this house is a home…”

TERN Gallery presents “In this house is a home…,” a solo exhibition of new paintings, drawings, and sculptures by Bahamian artist Heino Schmid. The opening reception takes places on January 26. The exhibition, curated by Jodi Minnis, will be on view until March 11, 2023. The gallery is located at Mahogany Hill, Western Road, Nassau, The Bahamas.

Born and raised in Nassau, Schmid’s work is heavily drawings based but will often include objects from the landscape—poinciana pods, dried coconut husks, palm leaves, scraps of wood and various building materials—to create bold and forceful installations.

See a video on his artistic process “The Reintroduction, Heino Schmid – TERN” here:

For more information, see https://www.terngallery.com/exhibitions