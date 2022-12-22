Recent Books on Derek Walcott

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] The Voice St. Lucia brings attention to two tributes to beloved poet Derek Walcott published this year (2022) in “Reflective Reviews of Sir Derek Walcott’s Work.” The two books are Between Fury and Peace: The Many Arts of Derek Walcott (edited by Askold Melnyczuk) and Tributes to Derek Walcott, 1930-2017: In Various Light (Helen Goethals and Eric Doumerc).

Between Fury and Peace: The Many Arts of Derek Walcott, Askold Melnyczuk, Ed.

Arrowsmith Press, August 2022

253 pages

ISBN 978-1737615699 (pb), 979-8986340135 (hc)

Description: St. Lucian poet Derek Walcott, who won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1992, was also a playwright, a director, a painter, and a beloved teacher. This volume of essays explores all aspects of Walcott’s creative work by writers who knew him as colleagues, friends, and students. Featuring essays and recollections by: Peter Balakian, Robert Bensen, Sven Birkerts, Peter Campion, Rachel DeWoskin, Zayd Ayers Dohrn, Martin Edmunds, Thomas Sayers Ellis, Carolyn Forché, Jonathan Galassi, Dan Hunter, Kirun Kapur, Karl Kirchwey, Adam Kirsch, John Robert Lee, Glyn Maxwell, Askold Melnyczuk, Caryl Phillips, Steven Ratiner, Eva Salzman, Bob Scanlan, Tom Sleigh, Kate Snodgrass, Jacob Strautmann, and Rosanna Warren.





Tributes to Derek Walcott, 1930-2017: In Various Light, Helen Goethals and Eric Doumerc

Cambridge Scholars Publishing, July 2022

245 pages

ISBN 978-1527584013 (hc)

Description: Coming some five years after the death of poet, playwright, teacher and painter Derek Walcott, this book brings together essays, memoirs, and creative work addressing many aspects of his life and work. 20 years after Walcott became the first Caribbean writer to win the Nobel Prize for Literature, this volume gathers renowned and emerging poets, friends, theatre critics and artists to lay bare their own relationship with a larger-than-life figure and cast their ‘various light’ on his by-no-means unproblematic legacy.

For more information, see https://blackwells.co.uk/bookshop/product/Tributes-to-Derek-Walcott-1930-2017-by-Helen-Goethals-editor-Eric-Doumerc-editor/9781527584013

For more information, see https://blackwells.co.uk/bookshop/product/Between-Fury-And-Peace-by-Askold-Melnyczuk-editor/9781737615699