Many thanks to Puerto Rico Art News for sharing news on an upcoming exhibition by Daniel Lind-Ramos at MoMA PS1 (Queens, New York). On view from April 20 to September 4, 2023, “Daniel Lind-Ramos” is co-organized by Kate Fowle, guest curator, and Ruba Katrib, Curator and Director of Curatorial Affairs, MoMA PS1, with Elena Ketelsen González, Assistant Curator, MoMA PS1.

MoMA PS1 will present the largest museum exhibition to date of the work of Daniel Lind-Ramos (b. 1953, Loíza, Puerto Rico). On view from April 20 to September 4, 2023, the exhibition will showcase more than 10 large-scale works that weave together the artist’s multi-layered practice, including many new or never previously seen works.

Lind-Ramos uses found and gifted objects of personal, communal, and regional significance—such as debris, decorative objects and everyday tools—to produce meticulously detailed assemblages that explore the traditions and histories of Afro-descendant communities in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, and around the world. Featuring works that reveal the fast-disappearing local traditions of agriculture, fishing, cooking, and carnival, alongside the landmark sculptures that examine the repercussions of Hurricane Maria (2017), the exhibition will culminate with several large-scale works made within the last year that address the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on local communities.

Daniel Lind-Ramos lives and works in Loíza, Puerto Rico. He received a BA from the University of Puerto Rico and an MA from New York University. He was the recipient of a 2019 Joan Mitchell Foundation grant; the 2020 Perez Prize; and in 2021 he received a MacArthur Award. Lind-Ramos has been featured in solo and group exhibitions globally, and his work is in major collections including the Whitney Museum of American Art, New York; Smithsonian American Art Museum, Washington D.C.; Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York; The Pérez Museum, Miami; Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Puerto Rico, San Juan; and Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico, San Juan.

See full post at https://www.momaps1.org/programs/178-daniel-lind-ramos, https://www.puertoricoartnews.com/2022/12/the-largest-museum-exhibition-of-daniel.html, and https://press.moma.org/exhibition/daniel-lind-ramos/#:~:text=MoMA%20PS1%20presents%20the%20largest,or%20never%20previously%20seen%20works.

[Photo above by Ryan Gamma: “Baño de María,” 2018-2022. Assemblage. 127 x 120 x 48 inches (320 x 243.8 x 121.9 centimeters.]