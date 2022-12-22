Art Exhibition: “Hado, les pouvoirs empruntés de l’eau”

“Hado, les pouvoirs empruntés de l’eau” [Hado, powers borrowed from water] a collective exhibition curated by Olivia Breleur, will be on view from January 4 to February 4, 2023, at Atrium Scène Nationale, at Arsenec Gallery and La Véranda Gallery, in Martinique, Fort-de-France.

Artists represented in this exhibition are:

Galérie Arsenec Galérie La Véranda

Jean-François Boclé Ernest Breleur

Stéphanie Brossard Séphora Johannes

Shivay La Multiple Gabriel Moraes Aquino

Mirtho Linguet Myriam Mihindou

Louisa Marajo

Carlos Martiel

Borgial Nienguet-Roger

Jérémie Priam

For more information, see http://jeanfrancoisbocle.com/news.html and https://tropiques-atrium.fr/expositions/

See more on Breleur at https://repeatingislands.com/2014/11/29/art-olivia-breleur-and-her-maelle-gallery/