Art Exhibition: “Hado, les pouvoirs empruntés de l’eau”

“Hado, les pouvoirs empruntés de l’eau” [Hado, powers borrowed from water] a collective exhibition curated by Olivia Breleur, will be on view from January 4 to February 4, 2023, at Atrium Scène Nationale, at Arsenec Gallery and La Véranda Gallery, in Martinique, Fort-de-France.
Artists represented in this exhibition are:
Galérie Arsenec Galérie La Véranda
Jean-François Boclé Ernest Breleur
Stéphanie Brossard Séphora Johannes
Shivay La Multiple Gabriel Moraes Aquino
Mirtho Linguet Myriam Mihindou
Louisa Marajo
Carlos Martiel
Borgial Nienguet-Roger
Jérémie Priam
For more information, see http://jeanfrancoisbocle.com/news.html and https://tropiques-atrium.fr/expositions/
See more on Breleur at https://repeatingislands.com/2014/11/29/art-olivia-breleur-and-her-maelle-gallery/