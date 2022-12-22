Art Exhibition: “Hado, les pouvoirs empruntés de l’eau”

“Hado, les pouvoirs empruntés de l’eau” [Hado, powers borrowed from water] a collective exhibition curated by Olivia Breleur, will be on view from January 4 to February 4, 2023, at Atrium Scène Nationale, at Arsenec Gallery and La Véranda Gallery, in Martinique, Fort-de-France.

Artists represented in this exhibition are:

Galérie Arsenec                                                        Galérie La Véranda

Jean-François Boclé                                                   Ernest Breleur

Stéphanie Brossard                                                   Séphora Johannes

Shivay La Multiple                                                    Gabriel Moraes Aquino

Mirtho Linguet                                                           Myriam Mihindou

Louisa Marajo

Carlos Martiel

Borgial Nienguet-Roger

Jérémie Priam

For more information, see http://jeanfrancoisbocle.com/news.html and https://tropiques-atrium.fr/expositions/

See more on Breleur at https://repeatingislands.com/2014/11/29/art-olivia-breleur-and-her-maelle-gallery/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s