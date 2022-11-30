L’œil du lézard No. 27 Special Edition: Kelly Sinnapah Mary

AICA Caraïbe du Sud presents a special edition of L’œil du lézard. No. 27 centers on Guadeloupean artist Kelly Sinnapah Mary. Dominique Brebion writes:

You now know the L’œil du lézard, which now has its twenty-seventh edition.

Initially, this collection of short trilingual videos was designed to offer artists a practical tool so that they could briefly present their artistic approach to curators or critics from different countries via internet and thus initiate a more in-depth exchange. Accompanied by an exhibition or a conference, it explains the artist’s approach to the public before the exchanges.

With this twenty-seventh issue, L’œil du lézard is developing a new, interactive experience, of which you will discover its first stage here, with a longer format.

