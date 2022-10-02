New Issue: The New West Indian Guide Vol 96 (3 & 4)

The New West Indian Guide / Nieuwe West-Indische Gids has published a new issue (Vol 96, 3 & 4). It includes 2 articles: “She Has Not Been Seen or Heard of Since: Gender, Incarceration, and Punishment in The Bahamas, 1860s–1920s” by Anne Ulentin and “Sustenance and Survival: Women, Food, and Sovereignty in Postemancipation Tobago” by O’Neill Joseph as well as a research note on the journal of the galiot Nieuwer Amstel by Julie van den Hout, Jaap Jacobs, and Jeroen Dewulf.

This issue also features two reviews articles by Rosamond S. King (“Beyond Homophobia and Binary Gender”) and Johanna C. Kardux (“Dutch Cities in Global Slavery”), plus 51 full reviews of books on the Caribbean.

NWIG Vol 96 (3&4) is now gratis available online, New West Indian Guide / Nieuwe West-Indische Gids Volume 96 Issue 3-4 (2022) (brill.com)

(All past issues of the NWIG, dating back to 1919, are also available, see https://brill.com/view/journals/nwig/nwig-overview.xml)