Remy Jungerman: Heineken Prize for Art 2022

Congratulations to visual artist Remy Jungerman who was awarded the Dr. A.H. Heineken Prize for Art at the awards ceremony held at the Muziekgebouw aan ‘t IJ in Amsterdam on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

Other laureates are biochemist Carolyn Bertozzi, biomedical researcher Vishva M. Dixit, historian Sunil Amrith, environmental scientist Carl Folke, and cognitive neuroscientist Kia Nobre are awarded the 2022 Heineken Prizes.

The jury praised the artist for the way he interweaves the cultures of the countries that define him: Suriname, the Netherlands, and the United States. “By using geometric patterns and horizontals composed of panels varying of length, width, and colour, Jungerman creates a unique style and an extensive layering in his work. This form and connection of traditions offers the audience a new visual language that initiates a dialogue between disparate cultures.”

The Dr A.H. Heineken Prize for Art is the biggest visual art prize in the Netherlands. The award was established in 1988 by Alfred H. Heineken to honour and encourage top talent in the arts in their development and to enhance their international prominence as artists. The Royal Netherlands Academy of Arts and Sciences is responsible for the nomination and selection process.

For more information on Jungerman, see Press release (pdf)

Also see https://www.heinekenprizes.org/award-ceremony/ and https://www.theheinekencompany.com/newsroom/winners-of-heineken-prizes-2022-announced/#:~:text=The%20laureates%20will%20be%20presented,on%20Thursday%2029%20September%202022.