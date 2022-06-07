Karol G, Ozuna, and Koffee at the Diversity Festival of Valencia

Carolina Giraldo Navarro, better known as Karol G, will join Caribbean performers such as Ozuna (Puerto Rico) and Koffee (Jamaica) at the Diversity Festival of Valencia, taking place between July 21 and 23, 2022. In “The Diversity Festival of Valencia will be Karol G’s only stop in Europe,” Ofer Laszewicki (Al Día) writes that the young singer from Medellín, Colombia, will perform on July 23, and will be “the urban artist who will attract the most attention.”

European fans of Karol G can start looking for tickets to Valencia. As confirmed by the “Bichota”, one of the most powerful Latin artists of the moment, her participation in the Diversity Festival will be her only show in Europe. It will be on July 23, and will share the bill with big names like Black Eyed Peas, H.E.R., Don Diable, LP, Rag’n’Bone, Cupido, Jimena Amarilla and others.

The young singer from Medellín (1991) will perform at the Ciutat de les Arts y les Ciències, and will be the urban artist who will attract the most attention. Christina Aguilera, Nicki Nicole or Ozuna will also perform, or historical references such as Iggy Pop. As usual with summer festivals, it will be a musical potpourri for all tastes, marked by the suffocating heat of the Valencian summer. In total, there will be more than 50 performances between July 21 and 23.

Karol G visits Spain three years after her last performance in the country, and she arrives probably at the best moment of her career. One of her latest hits, “Provenza”, is number 1 on the World Top Video Clips, as well as number one on the US Hot Latin Songs.

In addition to Karol G’s exclusive show, the Diversity Festival will offer two other performances that can only be seen in Valencia. They will be H.E.R., who will display her talented R&B, and Koffee, with his [sic] good vibes reggae.

According to the organization of the festival, “Bichota” “has become the best-selling female presence in the Latin music industry and also the most listened to on all platforms in the world”.

Karol G has received the Latin Grammy for Best New Artist, and the award for Best Latin Artist at the MTV Europe Music Awards, among many other awards. Her latest achievement was the HEAT Latin Music Awards for Best Female Artist, which she achieved thanks to the popular vote.

