INDEX – MIAMI/SANTO DOMINGO ’22

The 16th Edition of INDEX ’22 International Performance Festival—”with a radical and innovative artistic program whose purpose is the dissemination of action art, poetry, noise and new media”—will take place in the historic city of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11, 2022. Performances will take place at El Portal Cultural (Calle Sanchez 255, Ciudad Colonial) from 7:00 to 11:00pm.

Description: This year we will consider the impacts of social tension and unrest, reflecting on the current global coronavirus pandemic, war and peace within Western countries, and inequality and prejudice at all levels of society and politics. These situations require a new perspective on global earthly politics, which also involves our policies for performance and festivals.

Selected Miami artists: Arsimmer McCoy (EEUU) | Morir Soñando (EEUU) | Violeta Flores (EEUU) | Nelson González (Aruba) | Shamar Watt (EEUU) | Stuart King (EEUU) Select Dominican artists: Alexei Tellerias| Steven Telepático | Gaudy Mercy | Dis.Tant | N.E.V.T.E.P. | Glaem Parls | Erik Alfredo | Yo la mate.