Caribbean Chain Restaurants [USA] Ranked Worst To Best

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Lauren Johnson (Mashed) reviews Caribbean chain restaurants in the United States. [I take this opportunity to admit that I have a particular weakness for Pollo Tropical, which is not available where I currently reside. The author did not include Scotch Bonnet Jamaican Grill, which is available here and in other spots in the state of New York.]

The label “Caribbean” can conjure up thoughts of many different food items. But one thing’s for sure — there will never be a shortage of flavor. If you’re spice averse, then you’re purely out of luck, because Caribbean food packs flavor and spices with a special affinity for peppers and heat.

The Caribbean region consists of the more than 7,000 islands and 13 states within the Caribbean sea, as well as the nearby coastal regions (via World Atlas). The first people to live in the Caribbean islands were the Arawak, Carib, and Taino natives, according to NTL International. Their native cuisines have been influenced by various cultures such as African, Chinese, French, Indian, and many more, leading to a proliferation of rice and bean dishes as well as stewed meats and vegetables that have developed with the unique flavors of each island or state. There’s Jamaican’s jerk seasoning, the shredded beef stew called ropa vieja in Cuba, and many more signature, mouth-watering dishes in between.

While there aren’t as many Caribbean restaurant chains in the U.S. as there are, say, burger chains, there are quite a few and they seem to be growing in number. The Food Institute rated Caribbean cuisine as a trend to watch in 2022. And while there’s nothing trendy or novel about this cuisine to those who have loved it for many years, there’s an exciting possibility to see Caribbean food continue to attract new fans. With this in mind, we’ve rounded up the top Caribbean chains and ranked them from worst to best. Keep reading to find your next favorite Caribbean food spot!

Lauren Johnson lists the following: Jimmy Buffet Margaritaville, Pollo Tropical, Bahama Breeze Island Grille, Golden Krust, Sophie’s, Cuba Libre, Caribbean Hut, Donna’s, Tina’s, Dutch Pot, Jamaican Flavors, Flames, and Back a Yard.

To read the full review, see https://www.mashed.com/749058/caribbean-chain-restaurants-ranked-worst-to-best