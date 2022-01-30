Jamaica’s Bobsled Team Qualifies for Olympics for First Time in Over 20 Years

Many thanks to Peter Jordens for providing links to this report by Nick Selbe for Sports Illustrated:

Almost three decades after being immortalized by Hollywood, everybody’s favorite underdogs are back on the Olympic stage.

Jamaica will be represented in bobsledding events in the 2022 Beijing Olympics in February after securing a berth in Monday’s qualifying. It’s the first time the country has qualified since 1998, and comes 34 years after the team’s first Winter Olympics appearance in 1988, which later inspired the 1993 Disney film Cool Runnings.

For the first time ever, Jamaica will send three different teams—the men’s four- and two-man teams and the women’s monobob—to compete in the Games.

For original article, see https://www.si.com/extra-mustard/2022/01/20/jamaica-mens-bobsled-team-qualifies-2022-beijing-winter-olympics



Also see “Jamaican four-man bobsled team to make Olympic return, promises ‘a great show’”

Matt Bonesteel, Washington Post, at https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/olympics/2022/01/19/jamaican-bobsled-team-olympics