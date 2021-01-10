Puerto Rican artist Rubén Latorre passes away

In “El profesor y pintor Rubén Latorre muere por una condición de insuficiencia renal,” Autogiro recently reported the death of artist Rubén Latorre.

The brief announcement shared other posts from local newspapers Primera Hora and El Nuevo Día. As mentioned in the articles, Latorre “professed a passion for painting, where he left his legacy.” He developed as a muralist, craftsman, sign maker, educator, and painter for over 50 years, and his work is an example of his attempt to preserve Puerto Rican history and traditions.

Latorre worked in recent years at the Taller de Arte del Municipio de Bayamón [Art Workshop of the Municipality of Bayamón]. He resided and had his personal workshop in Bayamón, Puerto Rico.

