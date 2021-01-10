Tribute to Wifredo Lam through his drawings

From December 2020 until February 2021, the work of Wifredo Lam, has been on view at the Wifredo Lam Contemporary Art Center in Havana, Cuba. The exhibition, curated by Ricardo Viera, shows a collection of his work in charcoal, watercolor, tempera, ink, and wash techniques. Isabel M. Pérez Pérez (Artcrónica) writes:

Since last December and until February 2021, a sample of charcoal, watercolors, temperas, inks and washes of [the artist] who has been considered the most universal of Cuban artists: Wifredo Lam, has been presented at the Wifredo Lam Contemporary Art Center. The institution, which emerged as a tribute to the artist after his death in 1982, once again houses pieces belonging to the Castillo Vázquez Collection, the painter’s great-nephew.

Dated between 1940 and 1955, and made during his stay on the island in one of his most prolific creative periods, the pieces belonging to this collection were part of the artist’s archives until 1958, when Lam decided not to continue maintaining his home-studio in Havana and left them in his family’s care. This exhibition has been curated by Ricardo Viera, an expert of Cuban origin, who was director and chief curator of the Lehigh University Art Galleries Teaching Museum.

According to the testimonies of Castillo Vázquez: “the Cuban curator Ricardo Viera, based in the United States, has known of the existence of this collection since 1997, and, immediately, the possibility of taking it to the museum of the Lehigh University of Pennsylvania (…) This only materialized ten years later, becoming the first exhibition to be held in that country based on a private Cuban collection, and nothing less than the artist Wifredo Lam. That exhibition had a great meaning for that context, where Lam is highly esteemed and tremendous importance is given to his artistic work.”

Precisely that selection for Pennsylvania is the one that is now housed at the Havana Center. A set of 21 pieces of subtle charm–some of them truly rare–evidences both his refined technique and the diversity of motifs present in his work. Small formats that condense the keys to Lam’s work as a complete, transcendental artist, who “unified the memories of men from both sides of the Atlantic,” as explained by José Manuel Noceda, one of his main scholars and a historical collaborator of the efforts of the Castillo Vázquez Collection.

