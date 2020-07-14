Art in the Spotlight: The Montgomery Collection of Caribbean Photographs

The Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) held a conversation on July 7, 2020, between artist and Toronto Photo Laureate Michèle Pearson Clarke and AGO Associate Curator of Photography Julie Crooks about The Montgomery Collection of Caribbean Photographs. [The conversation is still available for viewing.[

The Montgomery Collection of Caribbean Photographs gathers more than 3,500 historical images from 34 countries including Jamaica, Barbados and Trinidad. This visual record contains studio portraits, landscapes and tourist views and brings to life the changing economies, environments and communities that emerged post-emancipation. The Collection includes nearly every photographic format available during the years 1840 to 1940, including prints, postcards, daguerreotypes, lantern slides, albums, and stereographs.

[Photo above: Felix Morin, Hindu Woman, Trinidad, c. 1890. Albumen print, 21.3 x 14.9 cm. Montgomery Collection of Caribbean Photographs.]

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens and R. Rivera Hernández for bringing this item to our attention.]

https://ago.ca/events/art-spotlight-montgomery-collection-caribbean-photographs

https://www.facebook.com/AGOToronto/videos/3391617420926887

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6562jKsjycM