Artists and Activists from around the world gather for “A Concert for Cuba”

On Saturday, July 18, and Sunday, July 19, these renowned and marquee virtuoso performers from the heralded Afro-Cuban music tradition will join with musicians and presenters from Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Spain, and other European countries in “A Concert for Cuba.”

Some of the performers confirmed to date are Alexander Abreu & Timba All-Stars, Orquesta Aragón, Susana Baca, Los Van Van, Omara Portuondo & Orquesta Failde, Miguel Zenón, and many more. Speahers and presenters include Medea Benjamin, Danny Glover, and Ron Perlman, among others.

Sponsored by the Instituto Cubano de la Música /The Cuban Institute of Music, HotHouse (Chicago, IL), Raul Cuza (Montreal, Canada) and Bill Martinez (San Francisco, CA), the event will be broadcast live on HotHouseGlobal direct to destinations the world over. This unprecedented gathering has already secured the commitment of highly regarded A-list talent from the Americas and Europe.

To register, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/concert-for-cuba-tickets-111083545876

For more information, see https://hothouse.net/event/concert-for-cuba-event-information/? and https://hothouse.net/