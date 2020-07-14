Corredor Afro has just announced a virtual lecture by Dr. Jorge L. Chinea: “The Majesty and its Human Cargo: Exposing the Concealment of African Slavery in Puerto Rico, 1820-1859,” to be held (via Zoom) on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 2:00pm. See details below.

Although slavery ended in 1873 in Puerto Rico, the slave trade had been proscribed since 1807. However, many jurisdictions and businessmen continued the trade even though it had already been declared illegal.

“The Majesty and its’ Human Cargo: Exposing the Concealment of African Slavery in Puerto Rico, 1820-1859” focuses on the last known ship, the Majesty, that transported captive Africans to Puerto Rico. It aims to shed light on the extent to which slave traders (known as the time as negreros) carrying out the nefarious business from different parts of North America, Europe, and the Caribbean participated in what was then regarded as an illegal human trafficking operation. The presentation will also touch on the process through which the Spanish government integrated the so-called “emancipados” (freed Africans) into Puerto Rican society.

Dr. Jorge L. Chinea: Specializes in the social and economic history of colonial Latin America, with particular emphasis on European colonialism, commercial agriculture, forced labor regimes, and coerced and free immigration during the 18th and 19th centuries. He also has a secondary interest in Latino/a Studies as it relates to Latin American immigration and the formation of Hispanic diasporic communities in the United States.

