4.9 earthquake rattles Trinidad

There is not much news out there yet, but just two days after the 5.4 earthquake recorded in southern Puerto Rico, there was another one felt in Trinidad and Tobago. Loop T&T announced that a 4.9 earthquake was felt about 6:30 this evening in Trinidad.

The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (UWI-SRC) has advised of a 4.9 earthquake which struck near Arima, Port of Spain and San Fernando on Monday.

The quake rattled the country around 6.30 pm local time.

See the preliminary data below:

DATE AND TIME:

2020-05-04 6:32 pm (Local Time)

2020-05-04 22:32 (UTC)

MAGNITUDE:

4.9

LOCATION:

Latitude: 10.44N

Longitude: 60.90W

Depth: 22 km

NEARBY CITIES:

47 km SE of Arima, Trinidad and Tobago

65 km ENE of San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago

72 km SE of Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

Source: https://www.looptt.com/content/49-earthquake-rattles-trinidad