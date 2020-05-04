Rolling Stone magazine recently featured an “Artists in Isolation” photo gallery. I was struck by the peace and beauty of this black and white photo of Lenny Kravitz in Eleuthera in Eleuthera (The Bahamas). Lenny Kravitz has been described as a “through-and-through Bahamian” and much of his music has been inspired by his country.

“Lenny Kravitz hung out with his dogs Jojo and LeRoy in Eleuthera, Bahamas. Kravitz recently postponed a series of Australia and New Zealand tour dates. ‘I’m hoping to be there soon,’ he said. ‘We are all one. Let’s band together, be kind and Let Love Rule.’”

Source: https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-pictures/artists-in-isolation-982842/lenny-kravitz-16/

