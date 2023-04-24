A Season of Caribbean Cinema Part I (PAMM)

In person screenings on April 27, 2023, at 6:45pm (EST): Pérez Art Museum Miami’s Caribbean Cultural Institute (CCI) and Third Horizon Film Festival (THFF) kick off a series of three screening events, each comprising of a feature-length film and a short from the Caribbean and its diaspora, followed by a conversation with select film directors. The series begins with films It Runs in the Family and Dadli followed by a talk back with the feature filmmaker, Victoria Linares Villegas.

Feature Film: Lo que se hereda [It Runs in the Family] (Victoria Linares Villegas / 2022 / Dominican Republic / 84’)

Victoria Linares is a filmmaker from the Dominican Republic. Her late uncle, Oscar Torres, was also a filmmaker, a pioneering artist who became virtually forgotten. A revelation concerning Oscar sends Victoria down a path of (self-)discovery, through reconstructions of Oscar’s intimate memories of living in the Caribbean in the 1950s and early 1960s, first under the Trujillo dictatorship in the DR, then in Fidel Castro’s Cuba. In an attempt to honor Oscar’s memory, Victoria leads enactments of his unproduced screenplays with the family who erased him.

Short Film: Dadli (Shabier Kirchner / 2018 / Antigua / 14’)

In this impressionistic documentary portrait, Tiquan, a 13-year-old Antiguan, recounts bits of his daily life in his small village and community. Shabier Kirchner, born and raised in Antigua and Barbuda, travels the world as a cinematographer and was selected as one of the 10 Cinematographers to Watch by Variety (2018). Dadli is Shabier’s first work as a director.

