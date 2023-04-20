Closing Celebration: “no existe un mundo poshuracán” (TONIGHT)

At the Whitney Museum of American Art, there will be a major closing celebration for “no existe un mundo poshuracán” tonight: Thurs, April 20, 2023, 7:30 to 10:00pm. [Can’t make it to the Q&A and performance? Stream it live on Youtube—see below].

Enjoy special evening access to the Whitney Museum of American Art to explore the renowned exhibition no existe un mundo poshuracán: Puerto Rican Art in the Wake of Hurricane Maria—the first survey of Puerto Rican art at a major U.S. art museum in fifty years—before it closes on April 23.

This night of Puerto Rican arts and culture, presented with WNYC and Futuro Studios podcast La Brega: Stories of the Puerto Rican Experience, will also feature music by DJ Bembona, dancing, specialty cocktails for purchase, and a performance and Q&A with one of Puerto Rico’s leading performers, Ana Macho.

Set by DJ Bembona

7:30–9:45 pm

Floor 1

With her community-oriented and Afro-diasporic approach, the Brooklyn born and raised, Puerto Rican-Panamanian DJ Bembona has established herself as a singular voice in the landscape of New York City nightlife and beyond.

La Brega and Ana Macho: In Discussion *Sold Out*

8:00 pm

Floor 3, Susan and John Hess Family Theater

Listen in on this Q&A session with Ana Macho, hosted by La Brega editor Mark Pagán, for a conversation on Macho’s cover of the salsa classic El Gran Varón, featured on the newly-released La Brega: El Album, which she will perform for the first time.

Add-on performance ticket required



Ana Macho: Performance *Sold Out*

9:15 pm

Floor 3, Susan and John Hess Family Theater

Ana Macho is the non-binary Caribbean popstar of the twenty-first century. Born and raised in Caguas, Puerto Rico, Macho travels the world spreading perreo, queer, and good vibes. She is known for her colorful aesthetic, snarky sense of humor, and unique perspective.

Add-on performance ticket required

Can’t make it to the Q&A and performance? Stream it live on our Youtube channel.



VIEW ON YOUTUBE

Mix, Mingle, Drink, Dine

Specialty cocktails, wine, beer, and small bites for purchase.

Lobby Bar

Floor 1

Last call at 9:45 pm

Studio Bar

Floor 8

Last call at 9:30 pm

Whitney Shop

Floor 1

Browse the shop for the latest exhibition publications and collectibles, including the no existe un mundo poshuracán cataloge.

Tickets for this event are available for purchase. Whitney Members attend for free (two individuals per Membership household) and should refer to email invitation for RSVP instructions. Performances by Ana Macho require a ticket add-on in addition to general closing celebration tickets.