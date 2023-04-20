Tribute to Antonio Martorell and his work at Galería Petrus

Leading Puerto Rican artist Antonio Martorell will be honored at Galería Petrus, where his most recent works will be on view in an exhibition that opens on April 21, 2023. Galería Petrus is located at 726 Hoare Street (corner of Las Palmas) in Santurce, Puerto Rico. The article states, “Martorell’s creative work always transmits freedom and an exceptional creative force full of ingenuity and sensory freshness, and always linked to his passion for words.” See full article with photos of his work at El Nuevo Día.

Puerto Rican artist Antonio Martorell is, without a doubt, the best ambassador that Puerto Rican culture and art can have in the United States and the rest of the world, where he has exhibited his work in important museums and galleries throughout Europe, North and South America.

With more than 25 years of relationship with Galería Petrus, Sylvia Villafane, creator of this cultural space, will pay tribute to the recent achievement of the master Martorell through a special exhibition, in which he will present his most recent work starting on the 21st of April, at its headquarters located on Hoare Street, corner Las Palmas Street, in Santurce. In fact, it was precisely with an exclusive exhibition of the work of Martorell, entitled “Mocedades,” that Galería Petrus was inaugurated in Santurce in 2002. The exhibition occupied, with its wonderful paintings, the two floors of the gallery and was visited by hundreds of people.

For Villafañe, this opportunity means “introducing and connecting the younger generations with the visual work of one of the greatest masters that contemporary Puerto Rican art has given and those who already have the joy of knowing art and passion for creativity that emerges from this great creator, connecting them with his most recent works, always full of color, with impeccable technique and lines, as well as a highly contemporary theme, always at the forefront of any trend.”

Born in 1939, Martorell is always contemporary, modern, current. He never fails to impress his audience, who are always amazed at his new series.

Known as an excellent engraver, painter, illustrator, and creator of installations, among other aspects of the arts such as costume and set design, writing, and academia (because he has also developed as an instructor in places like Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, and Puerto Rico), after engaging in diplomacy with studies at Georgetown University, Washington, D.C., Martorell studied painting and drawing in Madrid, under the tutelage of Julio Marín Caro. His passion for engraving led him to work with Lorenzo Homar until in 1968, when he created Taller Alacrán, which was characterized by its commitment to work with social and political issues, the product of his passion for showing human and artistic expression.

Creator of innumerable works, from paintings to engravings, installations and performances, Martorell’s creative work always transmits freedom and an exceptional creative force full of ingenuity and sensory freshness, always linked to his passion for words.

Recently, Antonio Martorell, who dedicated his most recent recognition to “all the artists from a still colonized country who promote positive change,” received the National Medal of Arts from US President Joe Biden in an official ceremony in Washington, D.C. The medal, created in 1984 by the United States Congress with the purpose of honoring artists and philanthropists, constitutes the highest honor granted to an artist in the United States, selected by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). The medal was designed by renowned sculptor Robert Graham. [. . .]

Excerpts translated by Ivette Romero. For full article with photos of his work, see https://www.elnuevodia.com/entretenimiento/cultura/notas/homenaje-a-antonio-martorell-y-su-obra-en-galeria-petrus/

The Petrus Gallery is located at 726 Hoare Street & Las Palmas, in Miramar. For details you may contact 787-318-8993, 787-289-0505 or by email at info@petrusgallery.com. Also see galeriapetrus on Instagram & Facebook.