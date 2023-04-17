[Many thanks to director Mary Wells for bringing this item to our attention.] This week (April 21, 2023) is the release of the 2022 film Chevalier in the United States by Searchlight Pictures. Chevalier had its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on September 11, 2022. Based on a true historical character from the French Caribbean, composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, this film was directed by Jamaican Canadian filmmaker Stephen Williams.

Description: Inspired by the incredible true story of composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges. The illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner, Bologne (Kelvin Harrison Jr. in a tour de force performance) rises to improbable heights in French society as a celebrated violinist-composer and fencer, complete with an ill-fated love affair and a falling out with Marie Antoinette (Lucy Boynton) and her court.

Rating: PG-13 (Thematic Content|Suggestive Material|Some Strong Language|Violence)

Genre: Biography, History, Drama, Music

Original Language: English

Director: Stephen Williams

Producer: Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Dianne McGunigle, Stefani Robinson

Writer: Stefani Robinson

Release Date (Theaters): Apr 21, 2023

Runtime: 1h 47m

Distributor: Searchlight Pictures

Production Co: Stillking Films, Element Pictures, Searchlight Pictures

Sound Mix: Dolby Digital

