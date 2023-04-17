[Many thanks to director Mary Wells for bringing this item to our attention.] This week (April 21, 2023) is the release of the 2022 film Chevalier in the United States by Searchlight Pictures. Chevalier had its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on September 11, 2022. Based on a true historical character from the French Caribbean, composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, this film was directed by Jamaican Canadian filmmaker Stephen Williams.
Description: Inspired by the incredible true story of composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges. The illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner, Bologne (Kelvin Harrison Jr. in a tour de force performance) rises to improbable heights in French society as a celebrated violinist-composer and fencer, complete with an ill-fated love affair and a falling out with Marie Antoinette (Lucy Boynton) and her court.
See official trailer here:
Rating: PG-13 (Thematic Content|Suggestive Material|Some Strong Language|Violence)
Genre: Biography, History, Drama, Music
Original Language: English
Director: Stephen Williams
Producer: Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Dianne McGunigle, Stefani Robinson
Writer: Stefani Robinson
Release Date (Theaters): Apr 21, 2023
Runtime: 1h 47m
Distributor: Searchlight Pictures
Production Co: Stillking Films, Element Pictures, Searchlight Pictures
Sound Mix: Dolby Digital
One thought on “Film: “Chevalier””