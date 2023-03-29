This Beach Was Just Named the Best in the Caribbean — Eagle Beach, Aruba

Dobrina Zhekova writes “This Beach Was Just Named the Best in the Caribbean — With Mesmerizing, Clear Turquoise Water”—Can you guess which one it is? See Travel and Leisure for her description and spectacular photos of idyllic Eagle Beach, Aruba.

With more than 7,000 picture-perfect islands drenched in sunshine year-round and stunning stretches of sand of all varieties, the Caribbean is a beach lover’s paradise. But as it turns out, not all beaches are created equal, so when it came to crowning the best beach in the Caribbean, Tripadvisor reviewers looked to the Dutch island of Aruba and picked the idyllic Eagle Beach as the winner.

Located along the island’s west coast, this pristine 0.7-mile stretch of powdery white sand draws visitors and locals alike for its natural beauty and lively dining scene. The area behind the beach is known for its low-rise resorts, ranging from adult-only luxury stays to family-friendly all-inclusive properties, offering direct access to the palm-fringed Eagle Beach. [. . .]

And while Aruba is famously windy because of the trade winds that blow across the island, the water on Eagle Beach is calm with no seaweed or rocks and is excellent for swimming and water activities. Even though there are no coral formations or reefs, there is an abundance of colorful fish and crabs swimming in the water.

And speaking of marine life, Eagle Beach is also a popular nesting and hatching spot for sea turtles that come here every year between March and September. Four species of protected sea turtles lay their eggs on Aruba, and Eagle Beach visitors are likely to find small areas cordoned off to mark a nest. When hatching time comes, dozens of baby sea turtles emerge from the sand and quickly reach for the water.

And while this makes for quite the Instagram-perfect moment, Eagle Beach’s most prominent celebrities and arguably the most photographed landmarks are a duo of fofoti trees that grow in the middle of the white sand next to the Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort. These low-branched trees (which are technically mangrove shrubs) have multiple twisted trunks and lush evergreen crowns stretching toward the turquoise water. [. . .]

For full article, see https://www.travelandleisure.com/eagle-beach-aruba-best-caribbean-beach-in-2023-7371758