Reinaldo Rodríguez at The Harbor Local Residency

In their post “De Quebrada Grande a La 15,” Beta Local welcomes Reinaldo Rodríguez as their next resident of The Harbor Local, a local version of their residency program. Beta Local writes:

This coming Thursday, March 30, from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm, we invite you to visit and learn about his work at San Juan 721.

Reinaldo Rodríguez is an artist and artisan who works and lives in Mayagüez. We have moved much of his house/workshop to San Juan 721, where he will reside and continue his production for the next four weeks. Soon we will announce more details about dates and activities open to the public.

Beta-Local is a San Juan based non-profit organization founded in 2009 and dedicated to supporting and promoting cultural practices and transdisciplinary knowledge exchange. It was conceived as an organization by and for artists, responding to a state of permanent crisis and disinvestment for culture and public education in Puerto Rico. Our work is channeled through three main programs, La Práctica, The Harbor, and La Iván Illich.

La Práctica is a critical seminar for cultural workers of different disciplines. It is designed for those interested in creating new conditions from which to produce in and beyond established art and culture circuits. The group departs from a reflection of the Puerto Rican context, the conditions of the tropics, the Caribbean and the present time. We meet weekly throughout the year to share processes, work with guest artists and produce projects and programming.

The Harbor is an international residency program, aimed at developing long and strong

collaborative relationships with artists, curators and thinkers based outside of Puerto Rico. The Harbor works by invitation only. Guests develop workshops, public programming and projects with local cultural agents.

La Iván Illich is a knowledge exchange platform through which anyone can propose workshops, talks, study groups, and others. Beta-Local’s public programming brings together a wide range of thinkers and practitioners, placing arts and culture in dialogue with varying fields of knowledge and perspectives.

These programs are intertwined and constantly feed off each other. They are all free of cost to participants.

For more information, see https://www.nalac.org/latinx-organizations/beta-local/

You may also contact info.betalocal@gmail.com

Also see https://www.instagram.com/sanjuan.721/