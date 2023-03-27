Audry Liseron-Monfils, New Director: École des Beaux-Arts de Bordeaux

[Many thanks to Nathalie Hainaut for sharing this item.] Born in Guyana, Audry Liseron-Monfils is an artist, designer, and author of numerous performances. He is currently director of Campus Caraïbėen des Arts de Martinique. In September 2023, he will begin his duties as new director of Bordeaux’s School of Fine Arts [École des Beaux-Arts de Bordeaux]. Rue89Bordeaux reports:

The Board of Directors of the School of Fine Arts in Bordeaux, meeting in December 2022, voted for the candidacy of Audry Liseron-Monfils for the post of Director of this school of higher art education. According to our information, this choice has been validated by all the statutory bodies and the appointment will be made official in the coming days.

Born in Guyana, Audry Liseron-Monfils studied art in Martinique, then in France, and participated in Ateliers 94 at the ARC (Animation-Recherche-Confrontation) of the Musée d’art moderne de la Ville de Paris [Museum of Modern Art of the City of Paris]. Author of several performances in the context of exhibitions presented in Europe, Guyana, the United States, and at the 9th New Delhi Triennale, he is also a laureate of the Villa Médicis Hors-les-Murs (New York and New Orleans).

Audry Liseron-Monfils has been elected for a three-year term and will take office in September 2023. He succeeds Dominique Pasqualini, director since April 2017.

Translated by Ivette Romero. For original article (in French), see https://rue89bordeaux.com/2023/03/audry-liseron-monfils-nouveau-directeur-de-lecole-des-beaux-arts-de-bordeaux/