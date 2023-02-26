2nd Intl. Congress of Researchers in Afro-Latin American Studies (EIIEA-2024)

The 2nd International Congress of Researchers in Afro-Latin American Studies [2° Encuentro Internacional de Investigadores en Estudios Afrolatinoamericanos (EIIEA-2024)]—“Perspectives, Issues and Trends” [“Perspectivas, problemáticas y tendencias”]—will take place at the University of Cartagena (Cartagena de Indias, Colombia) during June 4-7, 2024. The deadline for proposals is March 31, 2023. See more information at EIIEA. [Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.]

Description: The Second Congress of Researchers in Afro-Latin American Studies (EIIEA-2024) will offer thematic symposia that examine the “Perspectives, issues and trends” in current Afro-Latin American and Afro-Caribbean studies, based on one of the following two modalities of participation (the coordinators of the symposia will be free to choose the modality that best suits the congress goals):

Modality 1. Working roundtables: Participants will present their ongoing research for twenty minutes, at the end of which a discussion will take place among those registered in the symposium. The opening of a space for questions from the public will be decided by the coordinators. The objective is to learn about research being carried out in other settings, to encourage the exchange of ideas and, where possible, to establish lines of convergence that enable the creation of academic collaborations.

Modality 2. Panels with presentations: The participants, gathered in panels of up to 3 members, will have 20 minutes to present their proposals. Each panel may have a commentator (as a fourth member). After the presentations, a space will be opened for questions from the public (the participation of a commentator will be decided by the coordinators).

Proposals will be accepted until March 31, 2023, For guidelines and application forms, see https://www.enestudiosafrolatinoamericanos.com/formulario-para-simposios-2-encuentro/

IMPORTANT DATES

Deadline for submissions of symposium proposals: until March 31, 2023

Communication of accepted symposia: until April 20, 2023

Publication of accepted symposia: April 21, 2023

Registration to participate in a symposium: until July 31, 2023

Organizing committee:

Silvia Valero, Universidad de Cartagena

Muriel Vanegas Beltrán, Universidad de Cartagena

Emiro Santos García, Universidad de Cartagena

Apoyo organizativo intersinstitucional

María Alejandra Aguilar Dornelles, Florida Atlantic University

You may contact the organizers at eiieacartagena@unicartagena.edu.co

For more information, see https://www.enestudiosafrolatinoamericanos.com, https://www.enestudiosafrolatinoamericanos.com/circulares/ and https://www.enestudiosafrolatinoamericanos.com/formulario-para-simposios-2-encuentro/