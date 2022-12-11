Exhibition: “Bacchanal—Le We Be Free”

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Curated by Cat Dunn, “Bacchanal—Le We Be Free” is on view until February 4, 2023, at the University of Dundee, Lamb Gallery, 1st Floor, Tower Building (Nethergate, Dundee, Scotland).

Bacchanal explores the history of carnivals. How did a harvest celebration for slaves become the world’s most iconic street party?

The exhibition looks at the historical roots of Caribbean Carnivals, which were developed by enslaved people introducing drums as a link to their African heritage.

The centrepiece of the exhibition is a drum created by artist Ashanti Harris as part of a recent performance event, Dancing a Peripheral Quadrille. The show also features related artworks from the University’s Museum Collections as well as archival material exploring carnivals in the Caribbean as well as Dundee’s own history of carnivals, fairs, masques and pageants.

Local topics featured include the Broughty Ferry Carnival of the 1920s-30s, the Art College Revels and the Student Charities’ Campaigns.

The exhibition has been curated by researcher and artist Cat Dunn, a PhD candidate at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design, in association with the University’s Museum Services.

[Image courtesy of Ashanti Harris.]

For more information, see https://www.dundee.ac.uk/events/bacchanal-le-we-be-free