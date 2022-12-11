What’s on Our Nightstands: “The Dissidence of Reinaldo Arenas”

I just received my copy of The Dissidence of Reinaldo Arenas: Queering Literature, Politics, and the Activist Curriculum (University Press of Florida University Press of Florida, 2022) by Sandro R. Barros, Rafael Ocasio, and Angela L. Willis, and can’t wait to read it.

Description (UPF): Focusing on the didactic nature of the work of Reinaldo Arenas, this book demonstrates the Cuban writer’s influence as public pedagogue, mentor, and social activist whose teaching on resistance to normative ideologies resonates in societies past, present, and future.



Through a multidisciplinary approach bridging educational, historiographic, and literary perspectives, The Dissidence of Reinaldo Arenas illuminates how Arenas’s work remains a cutting-edge source of inspiration for today’s audiences, particularly LGBTQI readers. It shows how Arenas’s aesthetics contain powerful insights for exploring dissensus whether in the context of Cuba, broader Pan-American and Latinx-U.S. queer movements of social justice, or transnational citizenship politics. Carefully dissecting Arenas’s themes against the backdrop of his political activity, this book presents the writer’s poetry, novels, and plays as a curriculum of dissidence that provides models for socially engaged intellectual activism.

