[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] In the UK, two Jamaican cookbooks have been chosen as the top cookbooks of 2022.

Riaz Phillips’ West Winds: Recipes, History and Tales from Jamaica has been included among the best cookbooks of 2022 as selected by The Guardian, The Independent and Delicious Magazine.

Melissa Thompson’s Motherland: A Jamaican Cookbook has been included on the top 2022 cookbook lists of Delicious Magazine and Hot Dinners. See more information below.



West Winds: Recipes, History and Tales from Jamaica

Riaz Phillips

DK, August 2022

272 pages

ISBN 978-0744056822 (hc)

https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/705611/west-winds-by-riaz-phillips



Motherland: A Jamaican Cookbook

Melissa Thompson

Bloomsbury, September 2022

304 pages

ISBN 9781-526644428 (hc)

https://www.bloomsbury.com/uk/motherland-9781526644428

