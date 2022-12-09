First Prince Claus Impact Awardees Announced

Cuban performance artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara is among the international winners of the Prince Claus Impact Awards. The other winners are Ailton Krenak, María Medrano, May al-Ibrashy, Hassan Darsi, and Alain Gomis.

The Prince Claus Fund announce the first-ever recipients of the Prince Claus Impact Awards. Out of 94 nominations the winners are: Ailton Krenak, María Medrano, Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara, May al-Ibrashy, Hassan Darsi and Alain Gomis.

Every two years, Impact Awards honour six trailblazing individuals who engage their own communities with creative works that are relevant, urgent and inspiring. Representing a variety of fields, from architecture, poetry and philosophy to visual and performance art, these individuals dedicate their work to addressing political and environmental issues, the nature of identity and human rights in forms that engage and empower their own communities.

The Prince Claus Impact Awards Jury is an International and independent body of five cultural professionals. This year’s jury is comprised of the chair, curator Pablo Leon de la Barra; architect and 2019 Prince Claus Laureate Mariam Kamara; dancer, choreographer, storyteller and 2007 Prince Claus Laureate Faustin Linyekula; multimedia artist and 2010 Prince Claus Laureate Dinh Q. Lê; curator Maya El Khalil.

Ailton Krenak | Brazil

An indigenous leader, environmentalist, philosopher, poet and writer. He is considered one of the great leaders of the Brazilian indigenous movement.

May al-Ibrashy | Egypt

An architect whose work centres on community engagement through heritage conservation, rehabilitation, preservation, and re-signification.

Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara | Cuba

An artist and human rights defender who has been using art and cultural expression to contest the ongoing violations of freedom of expression by the Cuban government.

María Medrano | Argentina

A writer, poet, editor and prison abolition activist. They co-founded YoNoFui, a non-profit trans-feminist organisation that works with formerly incarcerated women and individuals from the LGTBQIA+ community.

Hassan Darsi | Morocco

A visual artist whose work promotes critical thinking about public spaces and citizenship. Darsi has redefined art in the Moroccan context by engaging the larger Moroccan public through his exhibitions.

Alain Gomis | Senegal

A Senegalese-French film director and screenwriter, who plays an important role in the promotion of film and fostering of local talents in Senegal and Africa.

[Shown above: (Clockwise) May al-Ibrashy, María Medrano, Alain Gomis, Hassan Darsi, Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara and Ailton Krenak.]