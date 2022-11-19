Art Exhibition: “Reimagining Nanny”

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for sharing this item.] Curated by Dr. Leo R. Douglas, “Reimagining Nanny: Chieftess of Blue Mountain’s Biodiversity, Forests and Waters” opens on Sunday, November 27, 2022, from 12:30 to 2:00pm, at the Institute of Jamaica, 10-16 East Street, Kingston, Jamaica. The event will be livestreamed via TheInstituteofJamaica.



This exhibition is the result of the October 2021 open call to artists to reimagine Queen Nanny in commemoration of Jamaica’s 60th Anniversary of Independence (2022).

Details of the open call to artists are still available at https://petchary.wordpress.com/2021/11/07/the-reimagining-nanny-project-an-open-call-for-artists-to-participate.



The project is a partnership of the Natural History Museum of Jamaica (a division of the Institute of Jamaica); the Jamaica Conservation and Development Trust (JCDT), and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).