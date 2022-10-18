Many thanks to Peter Jordens, who shares with us a video of a Turner Prize nominee, Montserrat-born British sculptor Veronica Ryan: “I’m interested in contradiction and paradox” (see link below). Her work is currently at the Tate Liverpool until March 19, 2023.

The Turner Prize, Tate Liverpool in 2022. The prize is awarded to a British artist for an outstanding exhibition or other presentation of their work in the preceding year as determined by a jury.

The four shortlisted artists for the Turner Prize 2022 are:

Heather Phillipson

Ingrid Pollard

Veronica Ryan

Sin Wai Kin

See a free exhibition of the nominees work at Tate Liverpool from 20 October 2022 to 19 March 2023. The winner will be announced in December at an award ceremony in Liverpool.

See Veronica Ryan: “I’m interested in contradiction and paradox” here:





For more information, see https://www.tate.org.uk/whats-on/tate-liverpool/turner-prize-2022 and

https://www.artdependence.com/articles/heather-phillipson-ingrid-pollard-veronica-ryan-and-sin-wai-kin-nominated-for-the-2022-turner-prize

[Shown above: Veronica Ryan Along a Spectrum (installation view) 2021 © Veronica Ryan. Photo: Max McClure.]