Identity Reimagined: Reframing “La Colección” TODAY!

“Identity Reimagined: Reframing La Colección” takes place today, October 7, from 2:30pm -to 5:30pm. This event is FREE and open to the public. The keynote speaker for this event is Puerto Rican artist Pepón Osorio. See description and schedule below. To RSVP, click here.

Join El Museo del Barrio for a special symposium dedicated to new scholarship that rethinks the critical histories that have shaped the Museum’s Permanent Collection. Together, we will contextualize El Museo’s unique intersection of art, activism, and Latinx culture.

This conversation, made possible by the Terra Foundation for American Art, marks the launch of El Museo’s most ambitious Permanent Collection study and initiative in over a decade.

2:30pm | INTRODUCTION

El Museo del Barrio’s Curatorial team will share an introduction and overview of the symposium and the significance of the Museum’s Permanent Collection. Participants include:

– Rodrigo Moura, Chief Curator, El Museo del Barrio

– Susanna V. Temkin, Curator, El Museo del Barrio

3:00pm | FEATURED SPOTLIGHT SPEAKER

El Museo’s featured speaker Adriana Zavala will explore histories of collecting and exhibiting Latinx art—as a category and concept that falls betwixt and between hegemonic frameworks—in museums and other art institutions across the United States.

– Adriana Zavala, Executive Director of the U.S. Latinx Art Forum; Associate Professor in art history and race, colonialism, and diaspora studies at Tufts University; and the current Andrew W. Mellon Professor at the Center for Advanced Study in the Visual Arts, National Gallery of Art

4:00pm | NUYORICAN HISTORIES AND PUERTO RICAN VANGUARDS

This panel will cover East Harlem art networks such as En Foco and Taller Boricua, the importance of print culture and photography in Nuyorican activism, and Puerto Rican vanguards and their afterlives. Participants include:

– Abigail Lapin Dardashti, Assistant Professor of Art History and Visual Studies, University of California, Irvine

– Serda Yalkin, Ph.D. Candidate in the Department of Art, Art History, and Visual Studies, Duke University

– Melissa M. Ramos Borges, Professor, Art History and Theory, University of Puerto Rico (Mayagüez and Río Piedras)

Moderator: Lee Sessions, Permanent Collections Associate Curator, El Museo del Barrio

5:00pm | KEYNOTE SPEAKER

– Pepón Osorio, Artist

For more information, see https://www.elmuseo.org/event/identity-reimagined/