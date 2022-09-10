Just a reminder that “Tropical is Political: Caribbean Art under the Visitor Economy Regime,” curated by Marina Reyes Franco, is on view at the Americas Society (680 Park Avenue, New York, NY). “Tropical is Political” features work by 19 contemporary artists from the Caribbean and its diasporas. Exhibition opened on September 7 and runs through December 17, 2022. [See previous posts: Art Exhibition: Tropical… and Tropical is Political: Caribbean Art.]

Description: Americas Society presents Tropical is Political: Caribbean Art Under The Visitor Economy Regime, curated by Marina Reyes Franco. The show investigates the ideas of natural and fiscal paradise, and the geographical coincidence of these concepts within the Caribbean region, where tourism and finance form the “visitor economy regime.” Tropical is Political features works by 19 contemporary artists from the Caribbean and its diasporas, including Allora & Calzadilla, Sofía Gallisá Muriente, Gwladys Gambie, Abigail Hadeed, Joiri Minaya, José Morbán, Dave Smith, Yiyo Tirado, Oneika Russell, among others. Through video, installation, painting, and sculpture, the exhibition will underline the effects of tourism and finance on subjects including economic policy, self-image, and artistic production.

View gallery and visitors information here.

This exhibition is curated by Marina Reyes Franco, curator at the Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Puerto Rico. Tropical is Political is presented in collaboration with Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Puerto Rico, San Juan where the exhibition will be on view in spring 2023.

The New York installation of this exhibition was organized by Rachel Remick, Assistant Curator, Americas Society.

[Image above: Yiyo Tirado, Caribe Hostil, 2020. Blue glass neon. Dimensions variable. Courtesy of the artist and Km 0.2.]