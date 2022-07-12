Here is a reminder of the upcoming exhibition “Tropical Is Political: Caribbean Art under the Visitor Economy Regime,” curated by Marina Reyes Franco. The exhibition will be on view from September 7 through December 17, 2022, at the Americas Society (680 Park Avenue, New York, NY). This exhibition is a collaboration between Americas Society/Council of the Americas and Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Puerto Rico (MAC), where it will be on view in Spring 2023. [Thanks to Peter Jordens for the reminder. Also see previous post Art Exhibition: Tropical is Political.]

Americas Society presents Tropical is Political: Caribbean Art Under The Visitor Economy Regime, curated by Marina Reyes Franco. The show investigates the ideas of natural and fiscal paradise, and the geographical coincidence of these concepts within the Caribbean region, where tourism and finance form the “visitor economy regime.” Tropical is Political features works by 19 contemporary artists from the Caribbean and its diasporas, including Allora & Calzadilla, Sofía Gallisá Muriente, Gwladys Gambie, Abigail Hadeed, Joiri Minaya, José Morbán, Dave Smith, Yiyo Tirado, Oneika Russell, among others. Through video, installation, painting, and sculpture, the exhibition will underline the effects of tourism and finance on subjects including economic policy, self-image, and artistic production.

The exhibition will be on display from September 7 to December 17, 2022.

This exhibition is curated by Marina Reyes Franco, curator at the Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Puerto Rico. Tropical is Political is presented in collaboration with Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Puerto Rico, San Juan where the exhibition will be on view in spring 2023.

[Image above: Yiyo Tirado, Caribe Hostil, 2020. Blue glass neon. Dimensions variable. Courtesy of the artist and Km 0.2.]

For full article, see https://www.as-coa.org/exhibitions/tropical-political-caribbean-art-under-visitor-economy-regime