Costa Rica celebrates Afro-Descendants’ Month

August has been recognized as the Historic Month of Afro-descendants in Costa Rica since 2018. This acknowledgment highlights the contribution of the Afro-descendant culture to the country’s identity, culture, and heritage.

Throughout this month, the Black Ethnic Cultural Civic Committee of Limón celebrates the Afro identity through the Limón Black Culture Festival “Back to Our Roots” 2022. This year’s edition will offer activities emphasizing the history, values, religious legacy, and gastronomy, among other manifestations of Limón’s identity.

“For the people involved in the Committee, and for me, it is a pleasure to continue working for our country and our community, to be able to transmit to all generations – children, young people, and adults – everything that has to do with black culture, the culture of African descendants, which has put Costa Rica on the international map,” noted Marcelle Taylor, coordinator of the Black Ethnic Cultural Civic Committee of Limón.

As part of the activities scheduled, the Caribbean gastronomic fair, “Back to Our Roots,” will take place on August 13, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., in the esplanade of Los Baños Park, in Limón. “There will be 14 stands offering all kinds of Caribbean food, the real Caribbean food, the way our ancestors used to cook it,” added Taylor.

Visitors will be able to enjoy dishes such as jaquí with cod, rice and beans with different types of beans, soup with various kinds of meat, beef ribs cooked Caribbean style, patacones, banana cakes, Caribbean style chicken, baked beef, beef and pork tail in a stew with beans, different salads with ingredients such as potatoes, cabbage, and carrots.

A “Centennial Churches in Limon” workshop will also be held on August 23, at 2 p.m., at the Lynch Public Library. According to the organization, this meeting will address the beginnings of the Baptist Church in Limon and its influence on the development of values in the Caribbean family until today. The country’s public libraries will also commemorate the historical month. There will be various exhibitions, lectures, recitals, and musical activities.

For instance. The National Library will host an exhibition, “Black hands building the future of Costa Rica.” It will be held at the Atlantic Railway Station throughout august from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. [. . .]; the “Illustrious Afro-Costa Ricans and Special Tribute to Ph.D. Sherman Thomas” Exhibit, August 18-30, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; “Black Women in Literature” on August 19; and the Tribute to the Afro-descendant, which will be transmitted virtually.

