Art Exhibition—“Forecast Form: Art in the Caribbean Diaspora, 1990s-Today”

"Forecast Form: Art in the Caribbean Diaspora, 1990s–Today," curated by Carla Acevedo-Yates et al., will be on view from November 19, 2022, to April 23, 2023, at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) Chicago (located at 220 East Chicago Avenue, Chicago, Illinois.)

The 1990s were a period of profound social, political, and economic transformation. From the dissolution of the Eastern Bloc to the rise of transnational trade agreements, the decade’s large-scale shifts ushered in an era of international connectivity and social upheaval. In the cultural sector, art exhibitions expanded and turned global, and dialogues around identity, especially by those who have suffered systemic oppression, were featured front and center in cultural debates. The forces of this pivotal decade also had a major effect on the production, circulation, and presentation of art from the Caribbean.

Taking the 1990s as its cultural backdrop, Forecast Form: Art in the Caribbean Diaspora, 1990s–Today is the first major group exhibition in the United States to envision a new approach to contemporary art in the Caribbean diaspora, foregrounding forms that reveal new modes of thinking about identity and place. It uses the concept of weather and its constantly changing forms as a metaphor to analyze artistic practices connected to the Caribbean, understanding the region as a bellwether for our rapidly shifting times.

Artists with ties to the Caribbean often reference the region’s colonial histories, migratory flows, and environmental extractions. Forecast Form argues that the Caribbean is constituted by diaspora and movement, featuring artists whose work challenges traditional assumptions of Caribbean culture and its representation. A rethinking of contemporary art in the Caribbean, Forecast Form positions the region as a place where the past, the present, and the future meet—where continuous exchanges forecast what is to come while remaining grounded in the histories that shape the present.

The exhibition is curated by Carla Acevedo-Yates, Marilyn and Larry Fields Curator, with Iris Colburn, Curatorial Assistant, Isabel Casso, former Susman Curatorial Fellow, and Nolan Jimbo, Susman Curatorial Fellow.

It is accompanied by an expansive catalogue featuring scholarship as well as extensive plate sections reproducing exhibition artworks in full color. Authors include Carlos Garrido Castellano, Genevieve Hyacinthe, Aaron Kamugisha, and Mayra Santos-Febres, as well as a roundtable conversation with Carla Acevedo-Yates, Christopher Cozier, María Magdalena Campos-Pons, and Teresita Fernández. The exhibition is designed by SKETCH | Johann Wolfschoon, Panamá.

Artists

Adán Vallecillo

Alia Farid

Álvaro Barrios

Ana Mendieta

Candida Alvarez

Christopher Cozier

Cosmo Whyte

David Medalla

Deborah Jack

Denzil Forrester

Donald Rodney

Donna Conlon and Jonathan Harker

Ebony G. Patterson

Engel Leonardo

Daniel Lind-Ramos

Didier William

Felix Gonzalez-Torres

Firelei Báez

Frank Bowling

Freddy Rodríguez

Jeannette Ehlers

Joscelyn Gardner

Julien Creuzet

Keith Piper

Lorraine O’Grady

Maksaens Denis

María Magdalena Campos-Pons

Marton Robinson

Peter Doig

Rafael Ferrer

Rubem Valentim

Sandra Brewster

Suchitra Mattai

Tavares Strachan

Teresita Fernández

Tomm El-Saieh

Zilia Sánchez

Teresita Fernández (b. 1968, Miami, FL; lives in New York, NY), "Rising (Lynched Land)" (detail), 2020. Copper, wood, burlap, rope; 192 × 176 × 176 in. Courtesy the artist and Lehmann Maupin, New York, Hong Kong, Seoul, and London.