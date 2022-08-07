Art Exhibition: Eliana Calle Saari’s “Women’s Work”

Eliana Calle Saari’s “Women’s Work” will be on view from August 24, 2022, to January 4, 2023, at Gallery 2001, Beeghly Library, Ohio Wesleyan University (43 Rowland Avenue, Delaware, Ohio). The opening will take place on August 24, from 8:30am to 5:00pm at Beeghly Library. [Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.]

Description: “Women’s Work,” featuring art created by Eliana Calle Saari in tribute to the work of women during the pandemic, in Gallery 2001 in Ohio Wesleyan’s Beeghly Library, 43 Rowland Ave., Delaware.

For several months in 2020, Saari was locked down behind the closed borders of the Caribbean Island of Antigua. The prints and books on display document her observations of the women of this island nation who continued to fulfill their duty as workers, mothers, and caretakers in a time of uncertainty, fear, and hope. This body of work is Saari’s love letter to women who show strength and perseverance in the face of adversity.

Learn more at www.elianacallesaari.com. Gallery 2001, on the library’s first floor, is open during library hours (library.owu.edu/hours).

For more information, see https://www.owu.edu/calendars/details/women-s-work-exhibition/2022-08-24

[Shown above: A woodcut from the artist’s “My Angels: Woodcuts on Silk” series.]